Prowlers Stay in State, Battle with Rumble Bees

February 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron Prowlers on the ice

(Port Huron Prowlers) Port Huron Prowlers on the ice(Port Huron Prowlers)

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (17-11-4-0) will stay in state as they head west to take on the Battle Creek Rumble Bees (1-33-0-1). Both games will drop the puck at 7:35 in "The Rink" in Battle Creek

Game Storylines - The Prowlers are looking to claw back into second place in the FPHL West division. They currently have a win percentage of .615, while the Danville Dashers sit at .619. Battle Creek nearly won their second game of the season last Saturday when they played in their first overtime game, but ultimately falling to the Watertown Wolves

Scouting the Rumble Bees - Battle Creek recently acquired FPHL veteran Brandon Contratto, who has accumulated 38 points to this point in the season. The only other Rumble Bee to amass 15 points, Ryan Alves, has seven goals and 10 assists totaling him to 17 points after 35 games.

Last Time Out - Port Huron was able to pick up a pair of wins last weekend as they downed the Mentor Ice Breakers at McMorran Arena. Two new faces were leading the charge, as Mike Moroso and Bobby Sokol combined for nine of the Prowlers 13 goals that were scored. Battle Creek lost a weekend set in up-state New York to the Watertown Wolves. They did not come away empty handed as they were able to nab a point in Saturday's contest by forcing the extra frame.

Getting the Call! - Matt Robertson was called up on January 1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen. For his efforts during the month of December, Matt Robertson was named FPHL Player of the Month. Matt Stoia and David Nippard have both earned calls to the SPHL. Stoia was called up to the Evansville Thunderbolts, while Nippard was called to Huntsville.

Guess Who's Back? - After being in the SPHL for nearly a month, Cory Simons has returned to Port Huron. Simons is 8-2 on the season for the Prowlers. Simons stopped four of the five shot attempts in the shootout last Friday in Elmira.

Tending the Twine - As mentioned earlier, Cory Simons is back for the Port Huron Prowlers and has been a steady number one goaltender. Blake Scott has also shown promise in limited action for the Prowlers, remaining undefeated through three starts.

Joel Eisenhower has carried the majority of the load for the Rumble Bees so far this season. He has between the pipes when Battle Creek has earned all of their points.

Season Series - Port Huron has been nothing short of dominant in this rivalry. Currently 3-0-0-0 against Battle Creek, it includes out scoring them 24-7 in those three contests.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during the November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - The Prowlers are 6-7-4-0 when outside of the Blue Water area. While on home ice Port Huron is 11-4-0-0. Battle Creek has yet to earn a point on home ice this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020

Prowlers Stay in State, Battle with Rumble Bees - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.