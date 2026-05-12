Defensive Player of the Year: Callum Jones

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Callum Jones didn't just defend, he disrupted. #DefensivePlayeroftheYear







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026

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