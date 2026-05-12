Defensive Player of the Year: Callum Jones
Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Callum Jones didn't just defend, he disrupted. #DefensivePlayeroftheYear
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National Lacrosse League Stories from May 12, 2026
- Keegan Bal Tops NLL Scoring Charts, Wins Offensive Player of the Year - Vancouver Warriors
- Keegan Bal Named Winner of Offensive Player of the Year Award - Vancouver Warriors
- Callum Jones Named NLL Defensive Player of the Year - Ottawa Black Bears
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