NLL Ottawa Black Bears

Defensive Player of the Year: Callum Jones

Published on May 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video


Callum Jones didn't just defend, he disrupted. #DefensivePlayeroftheYear

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