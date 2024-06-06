Defensive Player of the Week 12 - LB Julius Wilkerson
June 6, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers YouTube Video
Kicking off Week 12, the Green Bay Blizzard rang the victory bell against the Quad City Steamwheelers 64-36, and once again, the Blizzard defense shined bright. Among the top defensive units in the league, linebacker Julius Wilkerson had a phenomenal night against Quad City. Wilkerson finished Friday night with three solo tackles, five assisted tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and an interception. This performance secured a win for Green Bay and earned him Week 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
