Defenseman Patrick Kudla Re-Signs with Steelheads

September 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Patrick Kudla to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Kudla, 27, enters his sixth professional season, second with Idaho, after tallying 50 points (8G, 42A) in 59 games last season along with 13 points (1G, 12A) in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games. His 50 points tied for third amongst ECHL defenders while his 42 assists were second. He had a big impact on the power-play tying for first amongst Idaho skaters in assists (18).

The 6-foot-3 174lb defenseman played four games last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) skating one game with the Colorado Eagles and three games with the Tucson Roadrunners. Prior to joining the Steelheads, the Guelph, ON native played his first four pro seasons in Slovakia and Czech Republic. During the 2021-22 season he played 50 games for HK Dukla Trencin (Slovakia) where he totaled 22 points (4G, 18A). In four combined seasons overseas from 2018-22 he accumulated 68 points (16G, 52A) in 183 games.

Prior to professional hockey, he spent one season at the University of Guelph (USports) during the 2017-18 season recording 12 points (1G, 11A) in 20 games. During the 2016-17 campaign he skated for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL) leading all Saints blueliners in scoring logging 38 points (8G, 30A) in 58 games. He played one season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) where he led all league defenders in scoring producing 66 points (13G, 53A) in 50 games with the Oakville Blades en route to being named the league's Best Defenseman and a First All-Star Team selection. He was selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes in the 6th round, 158th overall.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.