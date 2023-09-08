Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Chris Ordoobadi for 2023-24 Season

September 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Chris Ordoobadi to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Ordoobadi, 28, returns to Worcester for his third season with the team. Across the past two seasons with the Railers, the Washington DC native has 4 points (2-2-4) in 24 games played to go with 48 penalty minutes. The 6'4", 220lb forward is known for his physical presence on the ice, accumulating 130 penalty minutes in 59 career ECHL games.

"It was a super easy decision for me," Ordoobadi said. "It fell right in line with everything I wanted to achieve. Worcester is the place that from the beginning I knew I really wanted to be."

Prior to professional hockey, Ordoobadi spent four seasons playing NCAA Division III hockey at Neumann University & Lawrence University. In 58 collegiate games, he scored 18 points (10-8-18) to go with 24 penalty minutes.

The Railers have announced twenty-one players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Ordoobadi joins Connor Welsh, Myles Abbate, Todd Goehring, Ryan Verrier, Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the twenty-one signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.