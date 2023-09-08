50 Days Until Royals Opening Night Presented by Supportive Concepts

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals are 50 days away from their Opening Night game against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts For Families. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener by following the Royals on Facebook, Instagram and X!

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street starting at 3:00 PM. Fans can enjoy games, inflatables, a rock climbing wall, photo booth, axe throwing station, as well as Slapshot and Ice Angels photo opportunities right up to the first puck drop of the season at home for the Royals! Be sure to join us after the game for an Opening Night Post-Game Firework show on Penn Street!

Follow us on social media platforms (@ReadingRoyals) to know when tickets for Opening Night and all 36 homes games this season goes live!

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

