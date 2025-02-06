Defending the Net, Rescuing Pets: Carolina Ascent FC Welcomes FidoTabby Alert to Team of Empowerment Partners

February 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced a strategic partnership with FidoTabby Alert, a free nationwide pet alert network connecting pet owners across the country to thousands of local Pet Finders in our community to bring lost pets home safe and sound.

The partnership expands the club's impact pillars to include animal welfare.

"We're excited to be teaming up with Carolina Ascent FC to expand our nationwide mission in the Carolinas alongside an organization with such deep community roots," shared Taylor Jenkins, GM of FidoTabby Alert. "Carolina Ascent's commitment to animal welfare and FidoTabby Alert's innovative, free-to-use lost pet alert system make a perfect pair to create a stronger safety net for pets and their families."

FidoTabby Alert has helped save over 45,000 pets nationwide. Together, Carolina Ascent FC and FidoTabby Alert are committed to being the premier, pet-focused community leaders across the Carolinas helping lost pets find their way home.

"Carolina Ascent FC is thrilled to work with FidoTabby Alert to help increase awareness of this amazing resource that's helping reunite thousands of pets with their families nationwide," shared Carolina Ascent FC Chief Operations Officer, Tim Schuldt. "Every minute counts, and we're passionate about helping our fans across the Carolinas feel connected and empowered to re-unite with their pets quickly and safely when the need arises."

The club will execute the following initiatives across the partnership:

Drive fans to sign up their pet for the free FidoTabby Alert service. Fans can use code "ASCENT" for $5 off any custom FidoTabby Alert tag at checkout.

Host an ongoing Pup of the Match contest. Fans can nominate their pet through the Carolina Ascent FC website. A winner will be selected for each home match and featured in-stadium on the video board, plus a prize pack with Carolina Ascent FC and FidoTabby Alert giveaways.

Pups at the Pitch Night presented by FidoTabby Alert will take place at American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday, March 29. Tickets are on sale now.

Carolina Ascent FC continues its Inaugural Season on Saturday, February 15 vs. Lexington SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $15. Visit CarolinaAscent.com/Tickets to secure your seats.

