DC Power Football Club Announces Home Schedule for Second Half of the 2024/25 USL Super League Season

February 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power Football Club is set to kick off the second half of the 2024/25 USL Super League season when it plays Carolina Ascent FC on the road on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET. Power FC will play its home opener at Audi Field on Sunday, March 9 against Lexington Sporting Club with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. All USL Super League games will be domestically-broadcast on NBCUniversal's Peacock TV.

Single-game and group tickets for Power FC's home matches at Audi Field will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 25. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access to Power FC home matches at Audi Field during the second half of the USL Super League Season, or to purchase season tickets for Power FC, visit dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

The club also announced an update for two matches this upcoming season.

The match against Tampa Bay Sun FC that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, has been rescheduled to Friday, April 18 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In addition, Power FC's match against Dallas Trinity FC that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 6 has been rescheduled to Thursday, May 8 with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Power FC 2025 Home Schedule:

DC Power Football Club vs. Lexington Sporting Club

Date: Sunday, March 9

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Brooklyn FC

Date: Sunday, March 23

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Date: Tuesday, April 8

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Date: Friday, April 18

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Date: Thursday, May 8

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Date: Tuesday, May 13

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

DC Power Football Club vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Date: Tuesday, May 20

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Audi Field

All tickets purchased for the match will be transferred to the rescheduled date. For fans unable to attend the rescheduled matches, refunds will be provided.

