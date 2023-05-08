Defenders of the Diamond, First Responders Night, and Mother's Day Highlight Packed Homestand

The Daytona Tortugas return home to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a packed third homestand of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, May 9th, the St Lucie Mets, the Florida State League affiliate of the New York Mets, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, a First Responders Night on Saturday, and a Mothers Day celebration on Sunday.

The Tortugas begin the homestand on Tuesday, May 9th with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, May 10th, for Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Our Wishful Wednesday organization of the homestand is the Deland Police Athletic League. The Deland PAL is a unique, non-profit joint venture between The DeLand Police Department and the Greater DeLand Area Community. They provide young people with positive role models, help them build self-esteem, and give them a safe place for activities. The Mission of DeLand PAL is to provide quality athletic and educational activities for at-risk children in the Greater DeLand Area at low or no cost to the participant. PAL is based on the strong belief that youth sports programs help instill positive social and moral values as well as discipline, and that this contributes significantly to the reduction of juvenile delinquency. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, May 11th, with Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy drink specials starting at $1 throughout the night. We will also be joined by West Volusia Tourism that night as well. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from The Copper Piano on the third-base riverwalk. That evening's affair is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m

Assemble! Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, May 12th, when Daytona hosts their Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. As part of Minor League Baseball's partnership with Marvel, Tortugas' players and coaches will wear specially branded uniforms, while fans in attendance will be treated to various interactive on-field promotions and activities throughout the night. Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero! We celebrate all that healthcare workers do in our community with our Healthcare Heroes Night with a special ticket offer by showing your badge or identification. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from the Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Ormond Beach Night featuring a ticket offer for residents through the appropriate FEVO link. Fans are encouraged to stick around for the world's most famous post-game fireworks show!

Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, May 13th, for Sheriff Chitwood Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Food specials will include a hometown favorite for Chitwood with Philly Cheesesteaks. We celebrate all that first responders do in our community with our First Responders Night with a special ticket offer by showing your badge or identification. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

We invite baseball and softball players ages 5-14 to attend a FREE instructional clinic on Saturday, May 21 or Sunday, May 22 with experienced staff from the Daytona Tortugas, courtesy of Central Florida Chevy Dealers! Special needs participants of all ages are welcome to attend. The clinic is open to kids of all skill levels - Participation in a league is not required to attend. Qualified coaching staff will separate participants into age groups and rotate them through stations to learn and enhance essential baseball and softball skills. Spots are limited so we encourage you to register for this experience right away using the instructions below!

Go to chevrolet.com/youthsports

Click on the gold "Clinic Registration" box

Select the following name from the drop-down menu: *Orlando *and then click "Go!"

Enter the registration password "playball" for free entry into the clinic, and then click "Submit"

Complete the registration form and download the waiver. In addition to registering before the event, participants are required to bring a signed waiver form to the registration table on the day of the clinic

Check your email (including your spam) for your registration confirmation

