Mighty Mussels' 'Country Night' to Feature Garth Brooks Tribute Band

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Grab your blue jeans, boots and cowboy hats as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels break out the guitar and southern twang to celebrate Country Night on May 13.

The evening concludes with a postgame concert on the breezeway steps by The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band, which has performed at venues across Florida, including Universal Studios and Sea World.

"Grateful Dead Night was our first postgame concert of the season, and the energy from 'Deadheads' all night was unbelievable," said Chris Peters, president of the Mighty Mussels. "Garth Brooks is currently in residency in Las Vegas, so we wanted to bring the next best thing to Southwest Florida."

Led by front man and vocalist Kip Sweeny, The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band is an interactive concert that thrives on audience participation in addition to first-class vocals to create a truly unique music experience.

"Get ready for the high-energy, action-packed Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute," said Sweeny, who hails from Saint Cloud. "You'll hear all of the crowd favorite, chart-topping hits including Friends in Low Places, The Thunder Rolls and many more."

Country Night highlights a six-game homestand against the Tampa Tarpons that runs May 9-14 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, May 9 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Wednesday, May 10 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, May 11 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, May 12 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Teacher Appreciation Night: Southwest Florida teachers at all education levels - early childhood, elementary, middle and high - can receive free tickets at the box office.

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics teams will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Country Night: "The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute Band" will play all of the musician's popular songs you know and love. The postgame concert is included in the price of a game ticket.

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a Mighty Mussels tank top.

Sunday, May 14 (First pitch: noon)

Mussel Up for Reading: SWFL students who reach their reading goals at school will receive a free ticket at the box office.

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

