Defenceman Kirby Proctor Re-Signs with the Lions

June 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with defenceman Kirby Proctor, who will be playing his first full season as a professional in 2024-25.

Proctor joined the Lions at the end of the 2023-24 season, only playing in three regular season games.

Before coming to Trois-Rivières, the 6'3'' defenceman played five seasons in the NCAA with the University of Nebraska Omaha, registering 15 points in 40 games in his final season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.