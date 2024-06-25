Defenceman Kirby Proctor Re-Signs with the Lions
June 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with defenceman Kirby Proctor, who will be playing his first full season as a professional in 2024-25.
Proctor joined the Lions at the end of the 2023-24 season, only playing in three regular season games.
Before coming to Trois-Rivières, the 6'3'' defenceman played five seasons in the NCAA with the University of Nebraska Omaha, registering 15 points in 40 games in his final season.
