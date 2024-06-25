Royals Youth Hockey Summer Camp #2, July 8-12

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, welcomes all kids ages 6-16 years old to attend their second of three Youth Hockey Camps this Summer at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex from Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12.

Summer camps feature on-ice and off-ice hockey activities tailored for both beginners and experienced youth hockey players.

CAMP PRICE IS $500 - INCLUDES:

2-hours of on-ice instruction from professional hockey players & coaches

Off-ice training / conditioning

Free jersey

Free camp t-shirt

*Please note: Kids are required to pack a lunch*

CAMP SCHEDULE:

9:00am - Drop off.

9:20-10:20am - Warm up/Meetings

11:00 am-12:00pm - On Ice Session #1

12:15-1:15pm - Lunch

1:20-2:20pm - Off Ice Conditioning

3:00-4:00pm - On Ice Session #2

4:15pm - Pick up

REGISTER

All camps are run by Director Joely Griffith. For details on Summer Camps 2 and 3, click HERE.

Please reach out to Coach Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) with questions.

