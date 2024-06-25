Anthony Beauregard Back for his Third Season
June 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms on a new contract with St-Damase native Anthony Beauregard.
In 108 career games in a Lions uniform, the 5' 7" forward has collected 81 points, including 41 goals.
Beauregard once held the Lions' record for goals in a single season when he notched 26 tallies during his first year with Trois-Rivières. His record was eclipsed by Jakov Novak's 30 goals in the 2023-24 season.
In addition to his sharp-shooting prowess, "Beau" is also a leader in the Lions' dressing room and he was an assistant captain last season.
