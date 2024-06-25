Anthony Beauregard Back for his Third Season

June 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms on a new contract with St-Damase native Anthony Beauregard.

In 108 career games in a Lions uniform, the 5' 7" forward has collected 81 points, including 41 goals.

Beauregard once held the Lions' record for goals in a single season when he notched 26 tallies during his first year with Trois-Rivières. His record was eclipsed by Jakov Novak's 30 goals in the 2023-24 season.

In addition to his sharp-shooting prowess, "Beau" is also a leader in the Lions' dressing room and he was an assistant captain last season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.