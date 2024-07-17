Deeply Rooted - Rivalry, Family and the Oakland Experience

July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Since its arrival in the American soccer scene in 2018, Oakland Roots SC has found a way to stand out from the pack. True to its city's heritage as one of the cultural centers of America, Roots' games have become a celebration of everything the East Bay represents, while its community activism away from the field has drawn praise and support from those born and raised in The Town, including a wide array of supporting owners that includes Marshawn Lynch, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jason Kidd, and G-Eazy.

In the latest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit the club and fans from Oakland 68's, Forever Oakland, Homegrown Hooligans and Los Roots to find out more about how Roots has made its mark on and off the field and stayed true to its founding principle of being a purpose-driven club.

The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 2, Ep. 2

