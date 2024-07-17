Deeply Rooted - Rivalry, Family and the Oakland Experience
July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video
Since its arrival in the American soccer scene in 2018, Oakland Roots SC has found a way to stand out from the pack. True to its city's heritage as one of the cultural centers of America, Roots' games have become a celebration of everything the East Bay represents, while its community activism away from the field has drawn praise and support from those born and raised in The Town, including a wide array of supporting owners that includes Marshawn Lynch, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jason Kidd, and G-Eazy.
In the latest edition of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit the club and fans from Oakland 68's, Forever Oakland, Homegrown Hooligans and Los Roots to find out more about how Roots has made its mark on and off the field and stayed true to its founding principle of being a purpose-driven club.
The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 2, Ep. 2
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2024
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Charlie Dennis - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Transfer Charlie Dennis to Phoenix Rising FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Charlie Dennis - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Dorado Hills SC's James Thum Honored as July Youth Coach of the Month - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Add Stiven Rivas, Ricky Ruiz to 2024 Roster - El Paso Locomotive FC
- LouCity Signs Veteran Defender Dia to New Contract - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven's Stremlaw Named to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers - Indy Eleven
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Sports Clubs Development Team Project 51O Partners with Omada Game