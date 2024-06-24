Dearica Hamby Named to 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team

June 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

USA Basketball announced today that WNBA Champion, two-time All-Star and two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named to the USA Basketball 3×3 Women's National Team set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Hamby joins the four-woman roster, which includes Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith, as an injury replacement for Sparks teammate Cameron Brink.

"I'm honored to be chosen to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics and excited to compete for a gold medal," said Hamby.

Hamby has previous USA Basketball 5-on-5 and 3×3 experience. Most recently, she made her FIBA 3×3 Women's Series debut at the Springfield Stop as a member of team Springfield. Hamby was named to Team Springfield at the conclusion of the 2024 USA 3×3 Women's National Team training camp, which preceded the Springfield stop. In 2023, Hamby was a member of the gold medal winning USA squad that stood atop the podium at the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup. Additionally, she was recognized as the tournament MVP. Hamby has been involved in USA 5-on-5 programs since 2022, having participated in USA Women's National Team training camps (2022), FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying (2022) and the USA Basketball Women's College Tour (2023).

Hamby is having a career season for the Sparks, leading the WNBA in double-doubles (11) and ranking second in defensive rebounds per game (8.8) and third in rebounds per contest (10.4). She also ranks 10th in points per game (17.8), tied for 11th in three-point percentage (40.0), 12th in field-goal percentage (50.9) and 14th in steals per game (1.5). Earlier this season, the versatile forward was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending June 9.

"It is an honor to announce Dearica Hamby's addition to the USA 3×3 Women's National Team and we look forward to getting to work as a squad very soon," said Jay Demings, USA Basketball 3×3 national team director and member of the USA Basketball 3×3 women's selection committee. "USA Basketball continues to keep Cameron Brink in our thoughts as she focuses on her recovery."

"We are so happy for Dearica and her family! The Sparks are proud of how she consistently shows up as a leader, a teammate, and a competitor all while consistently producing on the court," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "We are excited to cheer for her and the 3×3 team as they compete for gold in Paris."

Last week, FIBA also announced the Paris 2024 3×3 schedules, featuring eight teams in both men's and women's. For more information, click here. The Paris 2024 Olympics are set for July 26-August 11, with the 3×3 basketball competition slated for July 30-August 5 at Place de la Concorde.

