Deal Brings 2018 League Champion to Washington

December 3, 2019





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today that they have finalized a trade with the Sussex County Miners. Experienced infielder Jarred Mederos was acquired in return for outfielder Blake Adams.

In 2019 Adams joined Washington and finished third on the club with 7 HRs and 16 doubles respectively as a rookie. Blake played in 68 games with the Wild Things, manning 46 in the outfield and 22 as the designated hitter.

"Blake was heavily sought after by clubs after the league merger and new roster rules. With a surplus of rookies, we felt like this deal put us in the best position to continue our revamp," stated General Manager Tony Buccilli. "We greatly appreciate Blake's efforts and commitment during his time in Washington. We surely wish him the best in Sussex County," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things receive 26 year old INF Jarred Mederos from Sussex County in this deal. Mederos played his college ball at St John's University in Queens, NY before joining the defunct Laredo Lemurs of the American Association in 2015. After two seasons with the Gary South Shore Railcats, Mederos landed in Sussex County with the Miners where he has appeared in 271 games. During that timeframe he has totaled 38 doubles, 7 HRs and 55 RBI. Medero's best season professionally was in the Miner's 2018 championship season when he hit .271, driving in 43 runs and drawing 47 walks.

"Jarred has shown to be a quality defender at multiple positions and his offensive game is predicated on being a tough competitor," said Buccilli. "Being in a new division, facing new clubs we look at his experience to be a benefit to our group. He was a meaningful piece during the Miner's 2018 Championship run, which we value. He plays a style that will challenge teams we play against and we look for his demeanor to rub off on others as the leader of the infield," Buccilli continued.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 at Rockland, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

