Flete Returns to Miners for 2020

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that they have signed all-star infielder Bryant Flete for the upcoming 2020 season, bringing back a big piece of their 2019 lineup after a short stint in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

The Venezuela native joined the Miners' active roster in late May and tore up the Frontier League almost immediately as a fixture in the leadoff spot of the Southern Illinois lineup. In only 37 games, Flete hit an incredible .360 as a Miner with 54 hits, 30 runs scored, and 22 walks for an on-base percentage of .445.

He was voted as the starting shortstop for the 2019 Frontier League vs Can-Am League All-Star Game in New York, and was leading the circuit in batting average and on-base percentage while ranking second in total hits when he was picked up by the Reds on July 4, finishing out the season by splitting time between Double-A Chattanooga and A-Advanced Daytona over 40 total games.

"Bryant really gave us an impact, top-of-the-order bat last season," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "He just finds ways to get on base and impact a game. We are very happy to be able to add him to a strong core of returning players for next year."

Flete came to the Miners initially last offseason after playing in the Chicago Cubs and White Sox organizations, including a 2018 season which saw him play at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels with the White Sox. Entering his ninth year of professional baseball in 2020, he initially signed with the Cubs in 2012, and was an all-star in 2017 at class A-Advanced Myrtle Beach before being sent to the White Sox as part of the trade package for major league pitcher Jose Quintana. Overall, in 607 professional games, Flete owns over 500 career hits and nearly 300 runs scored while seeing time at six different positions defensively, mostly at shortstop and second base.

