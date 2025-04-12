Deacan Knott Comes up Huge in Goal

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







Goaltender Deacan Knott gets the win in his 1st career start! A 39-save performance gave the Wings their 2nd consecutive win over Georgia.

