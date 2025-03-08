DC Power Football Club Signs Philippines Women's National Team Midfielder Carleigh Frilles

March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Filipino Women's National Team midfielder Carleigh Frilles pending league and federation approval.

"We're thrilled to welcome Carleigh to the District," said Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director. "Her extensive experience at the national team level and technical ability aligns well with our club's on-field philosophy. She will bolster our roster as we make a push for the playoffs this season."

Frilles has been a consistent figure for the Philippines National Team since making her senior international debut at the Asian Women's Cup in 2022. The midfielder has scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for the Philippines. Most notably, Frilles made history with the Philippines after qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. She came off the bench as an 83rd-minute substitute in the Philippines' first-ever Women's World Cup win against New Zealand on July 25, 2023. In the 2022 Women's Friendlies International Cup, Frilles recorded 11 goals for the Philippines including five goals against Tonga on April 22, 2022. Frilles joins Philippines National Team teammate Katrina Guillou who signed with Power FC on July 11, 2024.

Prior to signing with Power FC, the Fairfax, Va. native spent her first two collegiate seasons (2020-21) at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) before transferring to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in 2023. During her tenure at CCU, Frilles made a combined 27 starts in her freshman and sophomore seasons and recorded two goals for the Chanticleers. In her sophomore year, Frilles delivered the assist leading to CCU's 1-0 win against Arkansas State on Oct. 24, 2021.

At VCU, Frilles appeared in all 18 matches during her junior and senior seasons (2022-23). As a Senior, the midfielder made 16 starts and logged 1,101 minutes for the Rams.

The Fairfax, VA native is a product ofBraddock Road Youth Club, located in Springfield, Va. Frilles attended Battlefield High School where she served as team captain and received first-team all-district and all-conference selection during her senior season (2019).

DC Power returns home to Audi Field on March 9 against Lexington SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Carleigh Frilles

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Fairfax, VA

Country: United States

Birthdate: 4/11/2002

Age: 22

Height: 5'1''

Status: Domestic

