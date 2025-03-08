'Audi Field Is Our Home': Power FC Returns to Audi Field with Championship Hunger for 2024/25 Spring Season

March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power will launch its home opener against Lexington SC at Audi Field on Sunday, Mar. 9, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m. ET. With Power FC's latter part of its inaugural season underway, the club continues to form its foundation and establish an identity within the league and community.

Spring Schedule

Power FC's opening contest against Lexington SC is the first of a grueling series of home fixtures against championship contenders. Following its home opener, DC Power Football Club hosts Brooklyn FC on Mar. 23, the opposing club currently sitting atop the USL Super League standings.

The district will take on Carolina Ascent FC on Apr. 8, to conclude its season series followed by a Friday night showdown versus Tampa Bay Sun FC on Apr. 18.

Power FC welcomes Dallas Trinity FC on May. 8 before returning to Audi Field just five days later to face Spokane Zephyr FC on May. 13. To seal the inaugural season, Power FC takes on Fort Lauderdale United FC in its final fixture of the 2025 regular season.

Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

The full 2025 Spring Home Schedule:

DC Power Football Club vs. Lexington Sporting Club

Date: Sunday, March 9

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Brooklyn FC

Date: Sunday, March 23

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Date: Tuesday, April 8

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

Date: Friday, April 18

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Date: Thursday, May 8

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

Date: Tuesday, May 13

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

DC Power Football Club vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Date: Tuesday, May 20

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

New Faces

Forward Gianna Gourley, and midfielders Emily Colton and Carleigh Frilles will make their Audi Field debut on Sunday afternoon. Gourley and Colton suited up for Power FC's opening game of the Spring slate on the road at Carolina Ascent FC on Feb. 23, while Sunday will be Frilles first ever appearance with the club.

Gourley, on loan from Fort Lauderdale United FC through June 2025, hit the ground running in her Power FC debut, clinching the equalizer to secure DC Power Football Club's first point of the schedule.

Academy contract additions include midfielders Valentina Perrotta and Leia Galliani, both players looking to capitalize on the opportunity to step up at the professional level this season.

Ownership Additions

Several prominent leaders in the sports business community will be joining Power FC's elite ownership team throughout the Spring slate, each deeply invested in establishing a championship-caliber club and fostering a winning culture

Amongst a lengthy list of ownership additions is the former D.C. United homegrown defender and proud Clarksville, Maryland native, Donovan Pines. Passionate about the rise in women's professional sports, Pines is thrilled to play a role in the club's inaugural season and make a positive difference in his community.

"It's amazing to see women's game continuing to grow both domestically and abroad," Donovan Pines said. "I was excited when I heard about the USL Super League coming to Washington, D.C., and I knew that I wanted to be a part of the process as someone who calls the DMV home. I'm so happy to join the ownership group and provide my support in creating new opportunities and pathways for aspiring female athletes in the country

Theme Nights and Giveaways

Packed with theme nights and surprise giveaways, Power FC kicks off its season with a limited-edition DC Power Football Club t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

Additional theme nights include College Night, Fan Appreciation Night and more!

Power FC returns to Audi Field for the Spring season on Sunday with a championship hunger, eager to connect with the community and bring a title home to the district.

"Audi Field is our home," Head Coach Phil Nana said. "We want to play with a lot of pride and give something to the fans this season."

