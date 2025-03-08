Dallas Trinity FC Signs Shadia Nankya on Loan from Washington Spirit

March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced that they have signed defender Shadia Nankya from the National Women's Soccer League's Washington Spirit to a loan agreement through the end of the 2025 calendar year. The move involved a loan fee paid by Dallas to Washington.

TRANSACTION DETAILS:

Name: Shadia Nankya

DOB: 11/25/2000

Height: 5'9"

Hometown: Kasangati, Uganda

College: Uganda Christian University

Dallas Trinity FC (6-4-6, 24 points) returns to action on Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. CT, as they take on Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl.

