Dallas Trinity FC Downs Brooklyn FC, 1-0

Published on August 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (2-0-0, six points) took down Brooklyn FC (1-1-0, three points) on Saturday night, 1-0. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium drew an attendance of 2,447 fans, in what was the club's second match of its 2025/26 campaign in the Gainbridge Super League.

Dallas got on the board early thanks to a Maya McCutcheon header in the 13th minute of play, giving the Murphy, Texas native her first score for the club. Wayny Balata provided the assist via corner kick. DTFC's defense held strong throughout the match, as goalkeeper Rylee Foster secured her first clean sheet of the year.

Dallas led Brooklyn in both total shots (10-8) and shots on target (5-3). Each team had two blocked shots.

NOTABLES

With the win, Dallas Trinity FC (2-0-0, six points) sits alone at the top of the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Defender Maya McCutcheon scored her first goal of the season.

Midfielder Wayny Balata tallied her first assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster secured her first clean sheet of the season.

Newcomer Kiley Dulaney made her first start for the club.

14 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

COMING UP

Next, Dallas Trinity FC will hit the road for the first time in its 2025/26 campaign, with five consecutive away matches. First up will be expansion club Sporting JAX (1-1-0, three points) on Saturday, Sep. 6 from Hodges Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CDT. All matches stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the intensity...

"Oh boy, it was kind of crazy. Very physical with a lot of stoppages and very little rhythm. I feel like we handled the environment very well because it was chippy. We were able to get behind them a number of times."

Defender Maya McCutcheon

On the goal...

"Most of the time when you play defender, you don't get a lot of attacking moments, so I was really happy I got to capitalize on being higher up on the field, and it was just fun playing the six tonight. You get a chance to get on the ball a little bit more. I got some churns and bigger opportunities that I got to play. So I had a lot of fun playing it. And then our defense was able to keep a shutout. I think we were just really aggressive. We never hesitated. I think a lot of times in our game last week, we were a bit hesitant and how other people beat us the ball, where everyone just ran through second balls tonight."

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

On the team tonight...

"The intelligence that we had to finish the game was solid. It's really easy to get caught up in the drama of that game. Players were tossing themselves about, diving and everything. ¬©There's some really hard tackles that were put in. But for the girls to rise above that, not stoop down to their level, and just try to play as much football as we can because we knew that the more we string passes together, that's how we're going to win."







