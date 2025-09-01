Ashlyn Puerta's brace propels Sporting JAX to first-ever win

Published on August 31, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville defeated Tampa Bay Sun FC, 3-2 in the club's first Gainbridge Super League win on Saturday night at Suncoast Credit Union Field.

The momentous occasion was highlighted by a pair of goals from midfielder Ashlyn Puerta, who appeared in the starting XI in an attacking position. This change in the lineup proved fruitful for Sporting JAX as they took down the reigning league champions in the first meeting with the in-state rivals.

Things got off to an even start with physical play on both sides. Offense didn't come too quickly, as both defenses were the story of the first half. Highlighting this was confident play from goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, making her first start with the club. Sporting JAX had a couple of chances, but nothing came of them as the match entered halftime, 0-0.

It didn't take long for things to change, though, as forward Meg Hughes found the back of the net in the 50th minute to give Sporting JAX the lead. In last week's defeat, Sporting JAX struck early and failed to find offensive success for the rest of the match. That wouldn't be the case on Saturday.

Just 12 minutes later, Puerta drew a foul to earn a penalty kick. Lining up, the young standout eyed Tampa Bay goalkeeper Bella Kresche. She started her movement, complete with a bit of hesitation, and scored to the keeper's right to increase the JAX lead, 2-0.

In an unbelievable moment, Puerta returned to the bank for another deposit: a second goal to boost the lead, 3-0. This was scored with the assistance of midfielder Jessie Hunt, who had just subbed in minutes earlier.

"We had great numbers forward in the second half "" a lot of runners going forward," Puerta said following the match. "We were just able to convert on the end of it."

This conversion, or lack thereof, proved costly in last week's defeat. Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam zeroed in on this as an area needing improvement, and she certainly got what she wished for.

"It was a great response to a disappointing result last week," Balaam said. "It took a very disciplined performance for 90+ minutes against this talented Tampa team and we really had to dig deep at the end to get over the line."

It wasn't all smooth sailing just yet, though. With their backs against the wall, the Sun fired back ferociously. Three minutes following the third Jacksonville goal, Sandrine Mauron put one in for the host team. Not ideal for the guests, but there was still a cushion.

Tampa Bay struck again two minutes later, courtesy of prolific scorer Carlee Giammona. That cushion was now gone. With its lead cut to 3-2, Sporting JAX collected themselves and went to work defending.

"We regrouped and just said we've got this," Puerta recalled. "We just had to keep the ball at the end and we did."

Regroup, they did. Sporting JAX locked things down defensively to close things out and pick up the club's first-ever win in the Gainbridge Super League, 3-2. With this result, the squad moves to fourth in the table. While last week's inaugural match was a memorable night, Saturday's result might just overtake it, as the club secured its first victory.







