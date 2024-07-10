DC Power Football Club Sign Charlie Estcourt, Mariah Lee, and Abbey-Leigh Stringer

WASHINGTON - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of Welsh international midfielder Charlotte "Charlie" Estcourt, NCAA Champion and former National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) winger and forward Mariah Lee, and West Ham and Everton Women's Super League (WSL) veteran defensive midfielder and center back Abbey-Leigh Stringer pending league and federation approval. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We are thrilled to bolster our squad with a group of quality, technical players with strong soccer pedigrees," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "We are getting some important experience on our roster with Charlie, Mariah, and Abbey-Leigh. Charlie is in the prime of her career and has been a constant figure in the Welsh National Team. Mariah is a dynamic offensive-minded winger whose pace, athleticism, and eye for goal will be pivotal for us this season. Then Abbey-Leigh joins us after an impressive career in England and will be both a calming and aerial presence in our defensive midfield and central defense. They are excellent additions to the roster, and we believe they will make an immediate impact on this team and league."

Current Welsh National Team midfielder Charlie Estcourt signs with Power FC after an impressive professional career at her UK Clubs and at the international level. The 26-year-old has scored three goals in 40 caps with Wales since making her international debut at the age of 16 on March 6, 2015 - the same year she was named Wales' Young Player of the Year. Estcourt started her career at the Reading FC academy before later joining the Chelsea academy. The midfielder returned to Reading and was loaned out to Bristol City at the beginning of the 2016 season. After scoring twice in nine appearances at Bristol City, she returned to Reading FC after her loan ended and signed her first professional contract. Estcourt was loaned back to Bristol City for the 2017-'18 season and made 13 appearances that year. She was sent on loan again in 2019-'20 to Charlton Athletic where she scored one goal in 11 appearances. After her contract with Reading FC ended, Estcourt had spells with the London Bees (Football Association Women's National League South), Coventry United, and Birmingham City before rejoining Reading FC in 2023. Since her career began, Estcourt has made over 100 appearances in England for various clubs.

Power FC have signed fast-paced winger and forward Mariah Lee who most recently played for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League Women. In one season with the Australian club, Lee scored two goals and recorded an assist in 14 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old had an impressive collegiate career with Stanford University (2014-2017) where she scored five goals in 59 appearances and winning an NCAA Championship before transferring to Wake Forest University for her senior year in 2018; she scored one goal in 13 appearances that year. After graduating, Lee signed with FF Lugano 1976 from Switzerland in 2019. That following season, Lee signed with OL Reign of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2020. Lee made her NWSL debut in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on July 8, 2020. The following season, Lee signed with Scottish powerhouse, Celtic FC. In the 2021-'22 season, Lee scored six goals in 11 appearances for Celtic. She signed with Sporting de Huelva the following year and made five appearances before signing with Adelaide United in the A-League.

Stringer joins Power FC after an illustrious 11-year career as a professional in England, most recently with West Ham Women where she was a teammate of current Power FC Assistant Coach Zaneta Wyne. The six-foot tall, defensive-minded 29-year-old is a product of the Aston Villa academy and signed her first professional contract with cross-town rival Birmingham City of the Women's Super League (WSL) in 2014. She was loaned back to Aston Villa where she continued to develop and improve. After making five appearances for Aston Villa, she returned to Birmingham City in 2016. Stringer made 37 appearances including six WSL Cup appearances and helped the Blues finish as runners up in the 2016 WSL Cup and the 2016-'17 Football Association's (FA) Women's Cup. In August 2018, Stringer signed with Everton FC in the WSL. She was with Everton from 2018 to 2021 and scored one goal in 40 appearances before signing with West Ham United. Since 2021, Stringer scored one goal in 37 appearances across all competitions for West Ham. Stringer also has made appearances for various youth levels of the England national team from U-17's through U-23's. She made three appearances for England during their runner-up finish in the 2013 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Charlie Estcourt

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Reading, England

Country: Wales

Birthdate: 5/27/1998

Age: 26

Height: 5'4"

Status: International

Mariah Lee

Position: Winger / Forward

Birthplace: Covington, Washington

Country: United States

Birthdate: 6/30/1996

Age: 27

Height: 5'4"

Status: Domestic

Abbey-Leigh Stringer

Position: Midfield / Center back

Birthplace: Nuneaton, England

Country: England

Birthdate: 5/17/1995

Age: 29

Height: 6'0"

Status: International

