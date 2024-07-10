DC Power Football Club Sign Grace Ngock Yango, Claire Constant, and Morgan Aquino

WASHINGTON - DC Power Football Club have announced the signings of Cameroon International veteran central midfielder Grace Ngock Yango, Haiti International (and 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Girls High School Soccer in Virginia) center back Claire Constant, and Australia U-23 International and 2023/'24 Liberty A-League Goalkeeper of the Year (Australia Premier Division) goalkeeper Morgan Aquino pending league and federation approval. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access ahead of Power FC's inaugural 2024/25 Super League season, click HERE.

"We continue to add important pieces to the roster, and we're excited to welcome Grace [Ngock Yango], Claire [Constant], and Morgan [Aquino] to the team," Frédéric Brillant, Power FC Head Coach, said. "Grace will be a veteran presence on this team and her experience at both the club and international level will be invaluable to our roster. Claire [Constant] will be an important defensive piece for us and is coming off her first professional season in Portugal. She is a physical and defensively astute center back who had an extremely successful collegiate career with UVA with over 100 appearances. Morgan [Aquino] is a bright young talent and was an exceptional goalkeeper last season for Perth Glory. She has played at the youth levels for Australia and at just 22-years-old, she already has a ton of professional experience."

Added Club President Jordan Stuart, "We anticipate Grace, Claire and Morgan each to bring a top-class competitive edge into the Super League with their International experience at the highest levels. Grace and Claire both possess tremendous technical ability and extremely high work rate to lead the transition from defense to the attack as part of the spine of our team. Morgan is one of the brightest young Goalkeeper talents in the world - in both shot stopping and on-the-ball skills - and will join veteran Addy [Gay] in a major position of strength for our roster."

Power FC have added veteran Cameroonian International midfielder Grace Ngock Yango to their roster. Yango has made over 35 appearances for Cameroon including appearances at the 2019 FIFA World Cup. She joins Power FC after spending the 2023 season with Première Ligue (Top Division) side Guingamp Women in France. The midfielder has a distinguished 12-year professional career that started when she signed with ŽFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia in 2012. After making her professional debut in Serbia, she joined 1. FC Kattowitz in Germany the following season. The central midfielder then joined 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam in Germany for the 2012/13 season. Yango made nine total appearances at the club for 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam (three appearances) and their second team 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam II (six appearances). Yango then signed with FF Yzeure Allier Auvergne in Germany in 2013 and would make 33 appearances across all competitions for the club from 2013 to 2015. Yango would later join Guingamp for her first stint at the club in 2019. She made 33 appearances for the side before signing with FC Fleury 91 in France ahead of the 2021/22 season. She scored one goal in 28 appearances for the side then joined Olympique de Marseille the following year. She made eight appearances for the side before rejoining Guingamp for her second stint with the club, making seven appearances before signing with Power FC.

Center back Claire Constant joins Power FC after completing her first professional season with S.C.U. Torreense in Portugal. The 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Girls High School Soccer in Virginia as a local Northern Virginia product, Constant was a standout collegiate defender after representing the University of Virginia for four years from 2018 to 2022. The Virginia Cavalier scored eight goals in 108 appearances in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) action and earned a selection to the Haitian National Team after her impressive performances. Constant would make history with Haiti when they qualified for their first World Cup ever in 2023 - widely recognized as the most impactful defensive player on the National Team during qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino joins Power FC after an impressive three seasons with her hometown Club, Perth Glory, in Australia's A-League Women. The 22-year-old is a product of the Perth Glory academy and made her first professional appearance at just 18-years-old in 2020. After making three appearances for Perth Glory, she joined the Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020/21 season. She made three appearances for Brisbane that year before returning to Perth Glory the following season. In her second stint with the club, Aquino had a breakout season in 2023/24, making 22 appearances and recording an 81% save percentage and 126 total saves (both top in the League) while being named the A-League Goalkeeper of the Year. Aquino has been a consistent selection in the Australian Youth National Teams, having appeared for them at the U-16. U-19 levels and currently representing internationally at U-23.

The inaugural Super League season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will run through Spring 2025, inclusive of a Winter Break hiatus, with the Power FC home opener at Audi Field scheduled for September 13 against Fort Lauderdale United FC. For fans interested in pre-sale priority access, click HERE.

Grace Ngock Yango

Position: Midfield

Birthplace: Douala, Cameroon

Country: Cameroon

Birthdate: 6/12/1993

Age: 31

Height: 5'3"

Status: International

Claire Constant

Position: Center Back

Birthplace: Alexandria, Virginia

Country: United States

Birthdate: 10/13/1999

Age: 24

Height: 5'7"

Status: Domestic

Morgan Aquino

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Perth, Australia

Country: Australia

Birthdate: 8/4/2001

Age: 22

Height: 5'8"

Status: International

