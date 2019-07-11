Daytona and Fort Myers' Series Finale Cancelled

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday evening against the Fort Myers Miracle at Hammond Stadium has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Since the affair was slated to be the final meeting between the two squads for the remainder of the 2019 regular season, it will not be rescheduled.

Daytona will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to open up a three-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, tomorrow evening, Friday, July 12.

The set begins with our Military Appreciation Night presented by NAPA Auto Parts and the Wall Automotive Group. As a part of the Tortugas' Best Dressed Friday series, players and coaches will sport specialty uniforms that recognize service members from all branches of the United States Armed Forces. The jerseys worn will be auctioned off online throughout the weekend with proceeds going to support the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. In addition, all active duty, veterans, retirees, and reservists will receive one complimentary ticket with their Military ID or proof of service. Fans are encouraged to come to the park thirsty, as we kick off the night with our Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing. Patrons can enjoy buy-one, get-one Kona beer products, and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. After the final out, fans will be treated to another splendid Postgame Fireworks display.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Friday evening's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

In the lid-lifter of the series, Daytona is expected to hand the ball to Thursday evening's scheduled starter - RHP Austin Orewiler (5-7, 3.38 ERA). Lakeland is projected to counter with RHP Jesús Rodríguez (2-11, 5.66 ERA).

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

