Dunedin and Tampa Continue a Suspended Game

July 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





11TH STRAIGHT: Dunedin defeated Tampa by the final score of 10-8 in eight innings in game one of a scheduled doubleheader. The two teams traded leads three times and scored a combined nine runs in the fifth. Down a run, the Blue Jays tied the game in the top of the seventh on Ryan Noda's RBI single. In the top of the eighth, the Blue Jays scored three times off RHP Matt Wivinis to take game two of the four game series. Cal Stevenson notched a three hit day and extended his hitting streak to 21 games.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Tampa Tarpons for games two and three of a four game series and the sixth game of an abbreviated seven game road trip that concludes on Thursday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The two clubs will pick up a suspended game from last night with the Tarpons leading 3-0 in the top of the third. Dunedin comes in seeking their franchise record 12th consecutive win. Dating back to 2005, this current 11 game win streak is the longest such streak in a season. Following the victory last night, the D-Jays have registered the most wins (29) in the league since May 28th.

AGAINST THE TARPONS: Dunedin and Tampa play games three and four of the four game series and the 10th and 11th of 15 tilts between the two FSL North Division rivals in 2019. The Blue Jays have won seven of the last eight and 12 of the last 14 games between the rivals since July 13th of 2018. In the past 15 games, 11 of the final scores have been seperated by two runs or less. Following the completion of the this four game set, the two teams will play a four game series on August 16th-18th at George M. Steinbrenner Field, including a doubleheader on the 17th. The series will also be an official home series for the D-Jays with all the game couting towards their official home record.

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won a franchise high 11 straight, 12 of 14, 20 of 24, and 33 of their last 42 games dating back to May 22nd. The Blue Jays also possess the most wins in the league (29) since May 28th, and contain the best record (57-28) and Winning Percentage (.671) in the Florida State League coming into play tonight. Additionally, when the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best Winning Percentage up and down the entire Toronto organization and the second best in all of Advanced-A professional baseball trailing only Down East from the Carolina League.

- THE GAME BROADCAST WILL BEGIN ACROSS THE DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS BASEBALL NETWORK AT 6:15 ET

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.