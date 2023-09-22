Dayton Dragons Receive First Place Honors in 3 Categories in "Best of Dayton" Contest

Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons were winners in three categories in the 2023 "Best of Dayton" contest, presented by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com.

The Dragons were selected for first place in these categories:

Best Attraction

Best Family Fun Destination

Best Sporting Event

Dragons President & General Manager Robert Murphy thanked the Dragons fans for voting the organization to these special honors:

"You are the best fans in baseball for voting your Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dragons, as the best in three categories," said Murphy. "We hope that you were able to create incredible memories for you and your family this season. We're already counting down the days until we are all back together at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in 2024."

The contest featured 153 matchups in nine categories. Categories were: Around Town; Auto; Beauty & Wellness; Food; Dining & Drinking; Health & Medical; Home Improvement; Professional Services; and Recreation & Retail.

Dragons games attracted 520,433 fans over 66 home dates at Day Air Ballpark in 2023, an average of 7,885 per game.

At the conclusion of the Dragons season, they ranked #2 in both total attendance and average attendance per home date in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams; Triple-A and Double-A have additional games). The Dragons finished first in attendance in Class-A baseball for the 23rd straight season. They finished as the #1 ranked team below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 17th straight season, and in the top 10 for all classifications of Minor League Baseball for the 23rd straight season.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

