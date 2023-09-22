The Links at Four Winds Field Returns Next Week

South Bend, IN - Four Winds Field will once again be transformed into a full-access driving range and golf facility September 28 - 30. The Links at Four Winds Field, presented by First Tee-Indiana, provide attendees the chance to hit golf balls from nine locations around the stadium, finishing at home plate. Tee times can be booked online, as individual, foursome, and VIP experience slots will all be available.

The 9-hole, 27-shot experience will take you all around Four Winds Field, right in the heart of downtown South Bend. This event is open to individuals ($39 for 9 holes) and foursomes ($140 total for 9 holes). No golf skills are required, but fun is guaranteed.

Golfers looking to go the VIP route will have a Private Group Experience available for purchase, which can be booked every two hours. The two-hour reservation is $1000 for up to ten golfers. A private bay at Four Winds Field includes unlimited swings to all nine holes, soft drinks and beer/wine, an all-you-can-eat buffet, complimentary parking, and a scorecard specific to the VIP area.

Play your way clockwise around the concourse and into the stands, hitting balls onto the field from different elevations. Land each ball on the correct green for a par score, land it within a designated ring for a birdie, or even make a hole in one! The course finishes in the South Bend Cubs locker room.

Golf clubs and balls will be provided. Youth, lefties, and golfers who need more than an 8 iron to hit 130 yards are welcome to bring their own clubs (those necessary to hit up to 130 yards). Estimated play time is 75-90 minutes.

Playing the Course

Nine tee boxes are spaced appropriately throughout Four Winds Field, with all nine greens located on the playing field. Concession stands will be open for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

The longest distance is approximately 130 yards, therefore all long-irons, hybrids, and drivers are prohibited for safety reasons. Youth, seniors, lefties, and ladies are encouraged to bring their own clubs that are necessary to hit 130 yards.

The Links at Four Winds Field will go on as scheduled (rain or shine) unless weather is deemed severe enough by management to halt play.

