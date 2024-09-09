Dayton Dragons Playoff Preview Presented by AES Ohio

September 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDWEST LEAGUE FIRST ROUND

GAME ONE (BEST-OF-THREE)

Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, September 10 | Gates Open: 6 pm | First pitch: 7:05 pm

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

DRAGONS FIRST ROUND GAME AND RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Game 1: Tuesday, September 10 (@ Dayton) - 7:05 pm

Game 2: Thursday, September 12 (@ Lake County) - 6:35 pm

Game 3: Friday, September 13 (@ Lake County) - 6:35 pm (if necessary)

How to Watch or Listen: All home and road Dragons playoff games will be available free of charge on the Bally Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballylive.com (in the Channel Guide, click on Bally Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions, while games on the road will be produced by the opposing team. Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games will also be available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for Tuesday's game and can be purchased now at daytondragons.com. All stadium seats cost $10 each. Lawn tickets are $5 each.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open Tuesday from 12-4 pm for pregame shopping.

DRAGONS TUESDAY PROJECTED STARTING PITCHER: RHP RYAN CARDONA

Cardona has been one of the Midwest League's most dominant pitchers in the second half of this season. Since July 1, the Livingston, New Jersey native has logged a 6-1 record and 1.88 ERA across nine starts. Over his last 48 innings, Cardona has allowed just ten earned runs and 15 walks, while striking out 49. The 24-year-old was a 19th round selection in the 2021 draft out of Marist College.

DRAGONS PLAYOFF HISTORY AND INFORMATION

The Dragons have clinched a playoff position as the East Division Second Half representative.

The Midwest League playoffs feature two rounds. Both the first round (divisional series) and second round (championship series) are best-of-three.

This is the Dragons eighth postseason appearance in franchise history and first since 2017. Other previous playoff appearances came in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2008, and 2011. Prior to 2020, the Midwest League playoffs consisted of three rounds. The Dragons won the first round playoff series in 2000, 2001, 2008, and 2017 before losing in the second (semi-final) round. If the Dragons win the first round of the playoffs in 2024, they will advance to the championship round for the first time in team history.

The West Division first half champion, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) will meet the West Division second half representative Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) in the first round of the opposite bracket.

First round winners will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which will begin at the home of the West Division representative on Sunday, September 15. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18. Both games would start at 7:05 pm. To purchase tickets for potential championship series games at Day Air Ballpark, visit daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT ON TUESDAY

National Anthem: Detra Scott

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

ASL Interpreter: MSgt. Michelle Lee

Dove release

DJ Banana

Princess Jade

Retirement Village People

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: DJ Todd Banks

