Cubs Win Season Finale at Fort Wayne 3-1

September 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The South Bend Cubs put a bow on the 2024 Midwest League season with a Sunday victory, as well as a series win. In Fort Wayne, at Parkview Field against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, South Bend defeated their in-state rival in the final game of the season by a final score of 3-1.

Erian Rodriguez got the start for the Cubs, coming off back-to-back outings of five innings pitched with zero walks, and a combined nine strikeouts. He was excellent to begin his outing on Sunday, which included him striking out three batters in the 2nd inning, working around two walks.

The Cubs gave Rodriguez an early lead to work with as well, as David Avitia started the top of the 3rd with a double off the wall in left. On-base three times in the game, Avitia finishes the season with an 11-game on-base streak. Cam Smith came up three batters later, and also rocked his own double for a 1-0 lead. The first round pick of the Chicago Cubs, Smith, finished his tenure in South Bend in 12 games batting .333.

Rodriguez would work four innings of scoreless baseball, and took a no-decision in his final action of 2024. His final 14 innings of the season was all exclusively shutout work.

Out of the bullpen, Angel Hernandez worked two shutout frames, and did not surrender a hit. In the 7th, South Bend expanded its lead thanks to a two-run single by Cristian Hernandez.

In their half of the 7th, Fort Wayne picked up their lone run of the game when Addison Kopack singled in Devin Ortiz. Even with the run, righty Angel Gonzalez struck out three in the inning. It was 3-1 TinCaps heading to the late innings.

Credited with a hold, left-hander Mitchell Tyranski pitched a 1-2-3 8th inning. And in the 9th, it was flame throwing righty Jose Romero grabbing his seventh save, dealing the final three outs. Romero struck out Ethan Long to end the game.

With the win, South Bend finishes the season with a record of 54-78 in Nick Lovullo's first season as manager. They won the series against Fort Wayne, and the off-season ensues.

