Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Release Details on Pick-A-Seat, Watch Party, and Home Playoff Games

September 9, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The regular season is done, and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are one of four teams left standing for the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs. There will be a lot happening at Neuroscience Group Field and here is a quick planning guide for you.

The Rattlers will face the Quad Cities River Bandits in the best-of-three West Division Finals for the right to play the winner of the East Division Finals between the Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains in the Midwest League Championship Series. The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers playoffs are presented by Sure-Dry.

While the Timber Rattlers are at Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday, September 10 for Game One, Neuroscience Group Field will be open for their annual Pick-A-Seat event and a Watch Party for the playoff game against the River Bandits. Gates open at 4:00pm for Pick-A-Seat. First pitch of Game One is scheduled for 6:30pm with the Bally Live feed on the video board and on the televisions in the Leinie Lodge for the Watch Party.

Pick-A-Seat features members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket staff who will be available to assist fans with questions, purchases of new packages, and renewals of current packages. Our staff will also be ready to show off available seats and group areas to interested fans.

Concessions stands will be open with Bang For Your Buck from NEW Manufacturing Alliance in effect with Cher-Make Hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products available for $2 to all fans. Those of legal drinking may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. for fans to enjoy drinks and food while cheering on the team with the game on the videoboard. Kids' Zone inflatables and the Capital Credit Union Slide will be open with no charge.

The Snake Pit Team store will be open during the event, too. Playoff t-shirts are available and there will be a sidewalk sale full of lots of specials.

Game Two of the series with the River Bandits is scheduled for Thursday, September 12 at Neuroscience Group Field at 6:40pm. Thursday night is College Night with a $2 bleacher or grass seat ticket available for $2 to students, faculty, and staff of local colleges when they show an ID. This is also a Craft Brews and Brats game to allow fans who are of legal drinking age to purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend Game Two of the series with Quad Cities and receive a Rattler Rally Towel from Pierce Manufacturing.

There are two other possible home playoff games for the Timber Rattlers. If a Game Three is necessary in the first round, Wisconsin will host the River Bandits on Friday, September 13 at 6:40pm. If the Timber Rattlers advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, they will host the East Division champions in Game One on Sunday, September 15 at 6:40pm.

Tickets for either scenario will be available immediately following the conclusion of Game Two on Thursday night and will be available online, over the phone, or through the Timber Rattlers Box Office.

Season ticket packages for 2025 home games - including flex plans - are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Timber Rattlers Ticket Office is located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

