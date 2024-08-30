Day Fans 14 in PaddleHeads' Win Over Voyagers

August 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

GREAT FALLS, MT - Success in the top of the 1st inning has been a factor in recent games for the Missoula PaddleHeads opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. After putting 4-runs on the board Wednesday, Missoula would up the ante scoring 7 runs to get things rolling in game 3 Thursday night. The PaddleHeads would get 9 runs on the board in the first 2 innings offensively. This gave Missoula's starter Dawson Day a cushion to work with right from the start. Clearly the southpaw would be comfortable on the mound in what would end up being an outing to remember and then some.

Day would strike out 2 batters or more in 5 of 6 innings of work. In total, the Oregon native would punch out 14 batters in an outstanding effort on the bump. Great Falls was shut out in every inning after the first as well in what would be a comfortable 13-2 win.

