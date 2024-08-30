Ballers Sneak by Chukars for Sixth Straight Win

August 30, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. -- Despite being held to two hits, the Ballers shut out the Idaho Falls Chukars, and Dondrei Hubbard drove in the game's only run in a 1-0 victory on Thursday. For the first time this season, the Ballers have won six in a row.

Justin Kleinsorge fired five shutout frames, allowing just a pair of hits and walks in his start for the Ballers. He struck out six Chukars, but was forced out of the contest in the sixth due to an injury.

Connor Sullivan took over for Kleinsorge and looked even more brilliant than before. He pitched three hitless innings, his longest outing as a professional. Sullivan struck out six batters, also his best mark as a Baller.

As good as Kleinsorge and Sullivan were, Idaho Falls starter Connor Harrison stood even taller. The lefty carried a no-hitter into the seventh and suffered an unfortunate complete-game loss. In just his third professional start, Harrison set season-highs with eight innings pitched and seven punchouts.

Still hitless against Harrison in the seventh, the Ballers caught a break when Idaho Falls first baseman Jacob Jablonski dropped a routine pop fly by Brett Barrera. Then, Barrera forced Harrison to balk and advanced into scoring position.

Hubbard stroked a line-drive single into left to plate Barrera, ending the deadlock. Amazingly, his game-winning hit was the first of the night for Oakland, breaking up Harrison's no-no.

After the game, the Ballers deemed Hubbard to be the player of the game, an honor he fully deserved. Not only did he provide the late heroics, but also he caught a phenomenal game behind the dish. Hubbard threw out a potential base stealer in the fourth inning, and correctly challenged four called balls to get them overturned to strikes.

Braydon Nelson struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn his fourth save. Oakland earned its fourth shutout victory, and the Chukars laid a goose egg for the first time this year.

The Ballers go for seven in a row on Friday against Idaho Falls, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

