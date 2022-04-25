Day Baseball, Afforda-Bull Eats, Fireworks and Copa de la Diversion Highlight Upcoming Bulls Series

DURHAM, NC - After a six-game road trip, the Bulls are set to return to the DBAP for a six-game series with the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, April 26th. The series features the only Education Day of the season on Tuesday for a day game, and the first of three games for the Cervezas de Durham.

Tuesday, April 26th vs Memphis (11:05am)

Education Day: A great way for elementary, middle, and high school students to get an opportunity to learn outside the classroom. Multiple interactive and learning stations will be set up around the concourse to enhance the education experience. Gates open early at 9:30am and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Two for Twosday presented by Lowes Food: Fans can purchase two Field Reserve tickets for $22 thanks to Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, April 27th vs Memphis (6:35pm) Presented by Foothills Brewing

Kids Eat Free: Kids ages 12 & under are eligible to get their hand stamped and pick up a meal voucher for a hot dog, soda and a bag of chips at the Lowe's Food Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Morrisville Town Night: T.J. Cawley, Mayor of Morrisville will throw the first pitch.

Thursday, April 28th vs Memphis (6:35pm) Presented by GoTriangle

Afforda-BULL Eats presented by Sahlens: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP!

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

College Night: Rep your school colors!

Friday, April 29th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

Saturday, April 30th vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Ripken The Bat Dog Presented by Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game.

Trucks Beats and Brews: Join us for food trucks, live music, and specialty beers before the game. Gates will open early at 5 pm.

Copa de la Diversion: The Cervezas de Durham return to the DBAP for the first game of three this season as a part of the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Sunday, May 1st (5:05pm) presented by NC Clean Energy

Kids Run the Bases: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all remaining 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

