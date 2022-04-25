Liberatore Named IL Pitcher of the Week
April 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - Memphis Redbirds' starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 18-24.
The Cardinals' No. 3 prospect made a stellar start on Saturday against Omaha. Liberatore tossed seven scoreless innings in which he gave up just two hits, struck out nine and did not walk a batter, earning his second win of the season. The southpaw was locked in from start to finish, striking out at least a batter in each frame while six of the nine were caught looking. He faced just two batters over the minimum en route to the Redbirds' first shutout of the season.
A former first-round pick in 2018 by the Tampa Bay Rays, Liberatore enters his third season in the Cardinals organization and his second with Memphis. After four starts in 2022, the Arizona-native leads Triple-A with 21.1 innings pitched and ranks second in strikeouts with 27 as of Monday, April 25th.
The Redbirds start this week on the road for a six-game set against the Durham Bulls before returning to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000 for more information or to purchase tickets.
