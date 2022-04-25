Two Weeks of Fun, Celebrities, and Tributes for Saints April 26-May 8 Homestand

April 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Two weeks of baseball. Two weeks of fun. Two weeks of absolute chaos. It's the first of two, two week homestands this season. We'll make sure you don't feel like $&!# after a Sunday Runday. We'll get you out of The Office and let you take part in some #ClassicSaints Fun. We'll get you dancing in the aisles as our Musical Ninja tickles the twines. There's nothing fishy about this homestand, but we'll have you howling from all the laughter. There's nothing like the Saints Talking Derby to You during a two-week homestand from April 26-May 8.

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), 6:37 p.m. - Pretzel Day with Leslie David Baker (Stanley Hudson from The Office)

If you wake up every morning in a bed that's too small, drive your children to a school that's too expensive, and then go to a job that pays you too little then this is a day just for you. It's National Pretzel Day and we have the perfect person to help us celebrate: Leslie David Baker who played Stanley Hudson on The Office. Philadelphia is just a couple of hours from Scranton which is perfect for our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 27 vs. Nashville Sounds, 1:07 p.m. - World's Largest Game of Catch

A tradition that started back in the days of Midway Stadium, this once pre-season block party gathered fans in Lowertown Saint Paul, introduced the team, the name of that season's pig, and ended in a game of catch. We've brought the tradition in season as fans will have a chance to play catch in front of the ballpark on Broadway Street before the afternoon game. Those wanting to participate will receive a softee baseball and from 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. can stand on the same field as the players do, and play catch with family, friends, or someone you just met. We'll tell you all the amazing places in the state you can play catch on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 28 vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:37 p.m. - The Longest Minnesota Goodbye

There's the "We Should Probably Think About Heading Out" sigh, the first round of hugs, the walk to the door, the chat at the door, the "we really should be going," the hand on the door knob, the conversation in the driveway, the second round of hugs, and the wave as you're driving away. The nine stages of the Loooong Minnesota Goodbye. We'll celebrate all of them and any additional traditions you may have as you try to leave. Don't think you're going to just walk out of CHS Field with ease on this night. Why would you want to on this Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 29 vs. Nashville Sounds Sounds, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to Country Music

No need to Walk the Line on this night, but we may have Friends In Low Places. When you come to a Saints game there are plenty of Choices because taking in the fun of a game gives you the feeling of Kissing An Angel Good Morning. If all goes well, you'll be Walkin After Midnight because you've had so much fun. It's our Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy to, what else, country music.

Saturday, April 30 vs. Nashville Sounds, 2:07 p.m. - Dog Days presented by Chuck & Don's

Not one. Not two. Not three. Wait, yes three opportunities to bring your four-legged friend out to a game this season and this is the your first chance. Ain't Nothin But A Hound Dog on these days as the Saints encourage everyone to bring out their canine friends on Dog Day presented by Chuck & Don's. Whether you bring the dog to the game, or your dog brings you, there will be plenty of fun for both. Fire hydrants will adorn the concourse, but only for the dogs, and various contests will go on during the night including which owner looks most like their dog and which owner can sit, stay, and roll-over on command. Make sure man's best friend is on a leash, and hold on tight, because when a foul ball is hit there will be a mad dash to get the ball. If you want to dress like your dog, then both of you should put on tropical shirts because it's Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 1 vs. Nashville Sounds, 2:07 p.m. - Minnesota Compost Day

Our first President, George Washington, was known for a lot of things, but did you know that he had an early appreciation for the soil - abandoning the cultivation of tobacco because it ruined the fertility of the land- and was an avid composter, performing experiments to find the best way to turn dung into compost. Washington wasn't the first to discover composting. It's been around for more than 12,000 years since Neolithic times. Researchers believe these farmers didn't spread the compost, rather they constructed piles on the growing land and then ran their light ploughs straight through them. You won't go home empty handed as everyone that wants to take home some compost can do so courtesy of our friends at Minnesota Compost. Bring the entire household out on Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, May 3 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 6:37 p.m. - Larry Doby Night

The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to the St. Paul Saints, their owner and President, Mike Veeck, and the Veeck family legacy. Mike's father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints have honored Doby for many years and will do so again in 2022. The Saints will be clad in the jerseys of the Newark Eagles, the same team that Doby guided to the 1946 Negro League Championship. The I-Cubs will wear uniforms of the Homestead Grays, the team Josh Gibson played for during his storied career. This is the first of two nights promoting "The Nine," a new, Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball, and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout MiLB's 120 communities nationwide. Find out where the Negro League Baseball Hall of Fame is located and how you can get there on Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 4 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Goin' Fishing Night

T-minus 10 days and counting before the Minnesota fishing opener. Each year more than 500,000 Minnesotans head out to their favorite fishing spot for the fishing opener. The average angler spends about 15 days in a boat trying to hook their favorite fish. That's more than 21 million days that all Minnesotans spend fishing. But, we're limited on where we can find our Walleye, Northern Pike, and Chinook Salmon. Only about 5,400 of our lakes are considered areas for fishing. We'll get you set up for the fishing opener and tell you where the best places in the state to fish are located on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 5 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Spelling Bee on a Thirsty Thursday

Relax, drink a tall, cold one. We want you to calm your nerves before the big event. The one where we ask you to spell some simple words. Planet (only one n). Principal (they're your pal). Surprise (the r goes before the p). Get it wrong and you can watch everyone else. Spell the word correctly and we'll get you another drink on the house. But be warned, the words get a little more difficult as each round goes on. Welcome to our very own Saints Spelling Bee on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 6 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - Tribute To Saints Musical Director Andrew Crowley/Friday Night Fireworks Powered By Xcel Energy

If you've been to just one game over the last 20 seasons, then you've assuredly heard the amazing musical accompaniment of the Musical Ninja that is Andrew Crowley. Whether the Saints are winning or losing, he has kept crowds at both Midway Stadium and CHS Field entertained. No one is better at taking a player and finding the perfect song that represents them based on their name, mannerisms, or just the vibe they give off. Crowley has kept the crowd dancing in the aisles for two decades and today we salute him for the incredible work he's done adding to the amazing entertainment atmosphere the Saints are known for by fans. The music that will accompany our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy...none other than music produced, and chosen, by Crowley.

Saturday, May 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Talk Derby to Me presented by Koppy Motors

We may not be in Louisville, but if you're looking for an Authentic Run for the Roses tradition then the Saints will Justify your choice of showing up to CHS Field as we celebrate Talk Derby to Me presented by Koppy Motors. We know our fans are Always Dreaming of finding their Funny Cide when they come to a Saints game. Whether you're the type of person that's Real Quiet, or Charismatic, enter the starting gate because we're going to provide you with a memorable Derby Day. If you want to relax them tomorrow is your day for Sunday Silence. Feel free to put on your most outrageous hat and a tropical shirt on this Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Marathon Sunday Runday with Pre-Game Saints Running of the Pigs 0K and 5K

He is not just the International Man of Mystery at CHS Field. He doesn't just swoon fans with his incredible singing. He is also a man who has run nearly 100 marathons and now he's taking on his greatest challenge yet. Seigo Masubuchi, along with Director of Entertainment Joshua Will, will attempt to run a marathon during a Saints game around the concourse. Seigo and Josh are doing it all for a good cause as they look to raise money for the Rebecca Veeck Batten Disease Fund. Rebecca, the daughter of Saints owner, Mike Veeck, passed away in November of 2019 from Battens Disease. Prior to the game fans can partake in their own running, or lack thereof. It's a tradition that started back at Midway, the Running of the Pigs 0K and 5K. It's a great event for the entire family on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.