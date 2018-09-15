Day 3 at 'The Links' - Chaffee Challanges with -4 as Weekend at the Ballpark Concludes

The three-day Links at Coca-Cola Field wrapped up on Saturday evening with some more great golf by many Western New Yorkers, but no change to the overall leaderboards.

Craig Chaffee led all golfers Saturday with a 4-under, 23, but fell a stroke shy of matching the course record of 22 set by a trio of golfers earlier in the competition. Likewise Cheryl Maciolek's 6-over 33 was the best women's score on the night, but fell three strokes shy of the Patricia Hanavan's Links-winning 30 from Thursday night.

Chaffee had the birdie shot working Saturday. After recording a two on the 45-yard second hole, he birdied three straight holes, including a pair from the ballpark's club level. A fifth birdie came on the 19-foot putting hole, but bogey on the third from the WNY Imaging Suite prevented Chaffee from tying our leaders.

Simon Bennett (Aylesbury, England), Sean Lindstrom (Hamburg) and Jake Sawicki (Hamburg) finish atop the Men's Leaderboard at 5-under par.

Maciolek played The Links at 'bogey-golf' but got the ace on the putting hole 8th. That allowed her to turn in the top scorecard Saturday night and finish in a tie for 6th place overall. With her playing partner Gary, their 4-over team score was also the best twosome of the night and only one stroke back of the Links' top twosome for the weekend of Tony Santopolo and Pat Denisco of Cheekotwaga.

Saturday's top foursome also just failed to overtake the event's leaders, but not without a solid effort. All four golfers of Mark Pantling (-2), Sean Pantling (+2), Brad Murray (+2) and Glenn Draves (-1) shot in the twenties for the best group on Saturday. But with Bennett and Linstrom playing together on Thursday night in a foursome that shot a combined -15, the score was too good to overcome.

