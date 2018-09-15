Durham Bulls Game Notes - Saturday, September 15, 2018

September 15, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-65, 2-2) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 2-2)

RHP Domingo German (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Kyle Bird (0-0, 0.00)

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won Game 4 on Friday night 5-2 at PNC Field to force a deciding Game 5. Kyle Bird is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite Domingo German for the RailRiders. Bird has made one relief appearance in the Governors' Cup Finals and tossed 2.0 scoreless-innings allowing one hit with two strikeouts earning his first save of the finals in support of Hu's 7.0 scoreless-inning start on in Game 3. German started Game 1 of the Finals and held the Bulls to one hit over 3.0 scoreless frames with five strikeouts. In the Game 1 victory for the RailRiders, German tossed 43 pitches (31 strikes) and Justus Sheffield earned the win in relief. The winner of the Governors' Cup would await the winner of the Pacific Coast League Championship series between the Memphis Redbirds and the Fresno Grizzlies. Memphis leads the PCL Championship Series 2-1.

Tonight's Governors' Cup Finals Game 5 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

