Day & Jaenke Signed to Return for Their Fourth Season

January 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - Pitchers Hunter Day and Brandon Jaenke will be returning to the St. Cloud Rox for the 2025 season, marking their fourth consecutive year with the organization. Both players have proven themselves as pivotal, veteran leaders for the team, embodying the consistency and dedication that define the Rox organization.

Day, a Richfield native, debuted in 2022, posting an 8-0 record and breaking the Rox's single-season win record. That year, he earned Northwoods League All-Star honors, received postseason All-Star recognition, and shared the Rox Co-Pitcher of the Year award with closer Chase Grillo. Day threw a total of 52 innings with a 3.46 ERA that season. Over his three seasons with the Rox, he has logged 118 innings with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts. In college, he excelled at Tarleton State, earning a 6-2 record with 56 strikeouts in 2023, followed by a short stint at Missouri State. He is set to finish his collegiate career at Minnesota State University - Mankato.

Jaenke, a right-handed reliever, made his Northwoods League debut in 2022, striking out 15 batters in just 11.2 innings pitched. Statistically, his best season came in 2024, when he pitched 24.2 innings, struck out 44 batters, and achieved an exceptional ERA. This outstanding performance earned him a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star game in Mankato. Over his time with the Rox, he has tallied an impressive 93 strikeouts in only 57.4 innings. In college, Jaenke has been a force at Viterbo University, where he recorded 204 strikeouts across three seasons, averaging 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings with the V-Hawks.

