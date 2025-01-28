Pair of Former Growlers Receive 2024 MiLB Awards

Congratulations to two former Growlers that received MiLB Awards in 2024: Ethan O'Donnell (2020) and Niko Kavadas (2018).

Ethan O'Donnell (2020) was named to the High-A All-Stars after a strong finish to the season.

Over the final 40 games, O'Donnell hit .352/.405/.556 and it helped turn his season numbers around in a big way as he finished at .272/.359/.415 at the plate and he also added in 31 stolen bases.

O'Donnell was the first ever MacDaddie to get drafted and was taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round with the 168th pick.

He played 38 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season for the newly formed Kalamazoo Mac Daddies. O'Donnell led the team in extra-base hits with eight and slashed .296/.406/.423 with 10 RBI.

Niko Kavadas (2018) was named the Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year.

Playing for the Mesa Solar Sox, Kavadas batted .329/.462/.700 in 20 games, and he ranked second in the developmental circuit in homers (six) and extra base hits (13), third in slugging and OPS (1.162) and fifth in walks (17).

Kavadas was selected in the 11th round, with the 316th overall pick, of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Boston Red Sox. He made his MLB debut in August 2024 as the 12th former Growler to do so.

In 2018, Kavadas led the Growlers with 65 hits across 57 games while slashing .308/.422/.455. Combining 21 extra-base hits including five home runs, Kavadas drove in 30 RBI.

