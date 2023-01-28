Dawgs Edged 3-2 by Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-9-3) led entering the third period, but fell 3-2 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday night. CJ Stubbs and Stephen Alvo scored for Roanoke.

Roanoke dominated the opening period, outshooting Pensacola 15-6 in the opening frame. Great pressure on a penalty kill by Stubbs and Mac Jansen forced a turnover, and Jansen found a wide-open Stubbs for a shorthanded goal to open the score at 8:59. The goal extended the franchise-record point streak by Stubbs to 12 games, and gave Jansen his 73rd assist as a Rail Yard Dawg, which ties the all-time franchise record held by Steve Mele. The Dawgs led 1-0 entering the first intermission.

The second period started with a quick tying goal by Pensacola's Nick Leitner just 36 seconds into the frame. Roanoke picked up the pace from there, and a big hit and a centering feed by Nick Ford sprung Alvo to put the Dawgs back in front 2-1 at 10:18 from the low slot. Roanoke's Spencer Kennedy fought Pensacola's Sean Gulka in an incredible heavyweight tilt, and the Dawgs had a power play chance come up empty, but Roanoke held the lead into the final period.

Roanoke had several chances to add an insurance goal early in the period, but couldn't find a third goal. Instead, a Pensacola power play led to a tying goal by Tommy Stang at the 11:38 mark. Offsetting penalties brought about 4-on-4 action, and the Ice Flyers took the lead on a wraparound goal by Mitch Atkins at 13:40. The Dawgs had a late power play in the final 90 seconds and emptied the net, but failed to find the tying score.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 20-of-23 shots for Roanoke, while Pensacola's Brad Arvanitis made 41 saves on 43 shots faced. The Dawgs were 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Flyers went 1-for-2.

Roanoke will return home next Friday, February 3 at 8:05 p.m. EST to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

