SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Cameron Hough

Knoxville's Cameron Hough has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 177, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 27.

Hough was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 20:00 of the third period.

Hough will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.

Peoria's Eric Levine

Peoria's Eric Levine has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 176, Peoria at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 27.

Levine was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 11:26 of the second period.

Levine will miss Peoria's game tonight against Fayetteville.

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore

Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 176, Peoria at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 27.

Moore was assessed a minor penalty for tripping at 15:06 of the first period.

Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Peoria.

