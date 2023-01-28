SPHL Announces Suspensions
January 28, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Knoxville's Cameron Hough
Knoxville's Cameron Hough has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 177, Huntsville at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 27.
Hough was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 20:00 of the third period.
Hough will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Huntsville.
Peoria's Eric Levine
Peoria's Eric Levine has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 176, Peoria at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 27.
Levine was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 11:26 of the second period.
Levine will miss Peoria's game tonight against Fayetteville.
Fayetteville's Bryan Moore
Fayetteville's Bryan Moore has been suspended one game, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 176, Peoria at Fayetteville, played on Friday, January 27.
Moore was assessed a minor penalty for tripping at 15:06 of the first period.
Moore will miss Fayetteville's game tonight against Peoria.
