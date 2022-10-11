Dawgs Bring Back Claeys, Add Selanne and Marcinkevics

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that Brody Claeys, Eetu Selänne, and Dominiks Marcinkevics have signed training camp agreements with the organization.

Claeys returns to the Star City after playing in five games for Roanoke last season, registering a .891 save percentage, a 2.52 goals against average, and a 1-1-0 record. The six-foot-four was called up to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL on December 28, and spent the rest of the season in the Coast playing for the Railers, Wheeling Nailers, and Reading Royals. In 20 total ECHL games played, the Dauphin, Manitoba native recorded a 10-6-1 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.22 goals allowed average. Prior to last season, Claeys had played 14 games as a rookie in the SPHL during the 2019-2020 season for three different teams - Birmingham, Knoxville, and Fayetteville. During the 2019-20 season, Claeys recorded a 4-5-0 record, having his best success with Fayetteville (5 GP, 3-0-0, 1.64 GAA, .946 SV%). Prior to his professional career, Claeys tended net for two seasons at the University of Alaska-Anchorage (NCAA-DI).

Selänne enters his rookie professional season after playing the previous three seasons at Curry College (NCAA-DIII). The five-foot-ten forward started out at Northeastern University (NCAA-DI) his first two seasons, appearing in 32 games with one assist. After transferring to Curry, the California native notched 12 goals and 23 assists in 56 games, and played alongside fellow Dawg Billy Vizzo. Selänne will start the season in an ECHL training camp after accepting an invite from the Wheeling Nailers. The Finnish-American is the son of NHL legend Teemu Selänne, who recorded 684 goals and 773 assists over his illustrious 21-year career with the Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, and Colorado Avalanche.

Marcinkevics joins Roanoke for his rookie professional season after playing briefly for Dinamo Riga in Latvia this fall. The Riga, Latvia native previously spent four seasons in the States playing junior hockey, suiting up for teams in the NAHL, EHL, and NCDC. In two games for Dinamo this season, the 21-year old forward tallied a goal and two penalty minutes. His best season of junior hockey came last year for the Jersey Hitmen of the NCDC, in which Marcinkevics recorded 38 goals and 50 assists throughout 41 games combined between the regular season and playoffs.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of October 11, 2022:

Eetu Selänne

Brody Claeys

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Adam Vannelli

Jimmy Elser

Dillon Radin

Brendan Pepe

Dmitry Kuznetsov

Stephen Alvo

Brody Duncan

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Billy Vizzo

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Bryce Martin

Austyn Roudebush

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

