Dawgs Add Alvo, Duncan from Birmingham

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday that Stephen Alvo and Brody Duncan have signed training camp agreements with the organization.

Alvo enters his fourth professional season (first in Roanoke) fresh off of an impressive first year in the States with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. The five-foot-eleven defenseman played in 44 games for the Bulls, tallying two goals, 13 assists, and a plus-one plus/minus rating. Alvo also appeared alongside fellow Dawg Nick Ford in his only ECHL appearance on January 28 before returning to Birmingham. The Toronto native spent his first two professional seasons with HK Spisska Nova Ves in the Slovakia Extraliga, and recorded one goal and six assists in 42 total games played.

Duncan joins the Rail Yard Dawgs following three seasons in the FPHL and one season in the SPHL. Last season, the Toledo, Ohio native played in 55 out of 56 games for the Birmingham Bulls, notching four goals and 13 assists during his impressive debut season in the league. The left-shot defenseman also was a member of the Columbus River Dragons in 2020-2021, where he won the FPHL Ignite Cup title alongside of current and former Rail Yard Dawgs Mac Jansen, Matt O'Dea, Hunter Bersani, CJ Stubbs, Brant Sherwood, Gehrett Sargis, and Vojtech Zemlicka. During his three FPHL seasons with Columbus and the Mentor Ice Breakers, Duncan recorded 12 goals and 40 assists in 100 total games.

Players Signed to Training Camp as of September 29, 2022:

Stephen Alvo

Brody Duncan

CJ Stubbs

Travis Broughman

Nick Ford

CJ Valerian

Matt O'Dea

Josh Nenadal

Sammy Bernard

Austyn Roudebush

Bryce Martin

Jarrad Vroman

Sean Leonard

Nick DeVito

Hunter Bersani

Brady Heppner

Mac Jansen

Opening Night of the 2022-2023 season is slated for Friday, October 21 and is sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke. Puck drop is set for 7:05. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are now on sale. Single game tickets and single game parking passes are on sale now online and at the box office.

