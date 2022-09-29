Thunderbolts Re-Sign Timothy Faulkner

September 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release









Evansville Thunderbolts defenseman Timothy Faulkner

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today the re-signing of Defenseman Timothy Faulkner to the 2022-2023 team.

The 6'4" native of New Baden, Illinois will start his second year as a pro with the Thunderbolts, where he played 48 games in his rookie campaign (2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points, 65 penalty minutes). Prior to his start in Evansville, he played three years at Aurora University.

Head Coach Jeff Bes says about the Sophomore, "Tim came in mid-way last season and contributed in every game he played. He committed himself this summer to be ready and prepared to help our team win some games."

Faulkner says about his time in Evansville last season, "I had a blast in Evansville, and I'm excited to build on what we had going last year. It was a great experience, and I can't wait to get it started again."

Opening night is coming Saturday, October 22. Individual game tickets will go on sale September 30. Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

