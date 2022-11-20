Dawgs Activate Nenadal from IR

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Sunday that forward Josh Nenadal has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, and is available on the active roster effective immediately.

Nenadal got off to a strong start this season, with two goals, four penalty minutes, and a plus-three plus/minus rating in Roanoke's first four games before going to the injured reserve list. The five-foot-nine forward originally joined the Dawgs just before the 2018-19 playoffs and has played in 102 regular season games and 14 postseason games for the franchise. Nenadal has tallied 10 goals and 18 assists, along with two additional playoff goals during his time in Roanoke. The Brecksville, Ohio native will be eligible to play immediately for the Dawgs, as the alternate captain can return to the lineup as soon as this Wednesday.

Roanoke will be back at home to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Wednesday, November 23, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Wednesday night's game is the Fall Food Drive sponsored by Kroger, and fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to Feeding America. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

