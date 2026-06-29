Davis Alexander Evades the Pressure and Finds the Target Deep in the End Zone!

Published on June 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Davis Alexander climbs the pocket and finds his man for the touchdown for the early lead.







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