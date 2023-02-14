Dave Trembley to Return as Spikes Manager in 2023

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes will have a familiar face in the dugout this season as Dave Trembley, who managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-10 and brings over 35 years of experience coaching at nearly every level of baseball with him, will manage the Spikes for the second consecutive season.

Trembley guided a Spikes team composed of draft-eligible prospects from around the country to a 20-18 record in the first half of the 2022 season, good for second place in the MLB Draft League. The first-half mark also included an eight-game winning streak from July 9-16. With a roster of players starting their professional careers in the second half of the season, Trembley led the Spikes to a 21-19 record and stayed in contention for a league championship game berth until the season's final week.

Prior to joining the Spikes last season, Trembley served as the manager for the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League in 2021, reconnecting him with the development of young players in Major League Baseball's Player Development Pipeline. Previously, Trembley held the dual roles as Director of Player Development and Minor League Field Coordinator for the Atlanta Braves from 2014-18, preceded by a year as bench coach for the Houston Astros in 2013 and a year as third-base coach for the Astros in 2012.

Trembley compiled over 1,500 wins as a manager in the minor leagues while earning the Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year Award in 1987 and USA Today/Baseball Weekly Class-A Manager of the Year honors in 1995 and 1999. After joining the Orioles organization in 2003, he rose through the organization to a big league role in 2007, taking over as interim manager partway through the season before becoming full-time manager from 2008-10.

In addition to his time throughout professional baseball, Trembley served as a graduate assistant for the Penn State baseball team while doing graduate work in sports psychology at the University Park campus in the late 1970's.

"I am very much looking forward to coming back to Happy Valley this summer to help develop the future of baseball with the State College Spikes and the Major League Baseball Draft League," said Trembley. "Scott Walker and the front office staff in State College really know how to provide a first-class experience for our players and for the fans, and after seeing firsthand last year how much the entire community supports the Spikes, I know it will be a great season in 2023."

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dave back to Happy Valley," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "Dave's experience in the game is a tremendous asset for our Spikes players, and it's a pleasure for our staff to work with him day in and day out to provide a great experience for our fans as well."

The 2023 Spikes will begin the home slate on Friday, June 2 against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with the 40 games on this year's regular season home schedule matching the most in franchise history.

Season Tickets, which offer the same great seats for all 40 games plus great benefits like TWO guaranteed giveaway items, early entrance into the ballpark for every game, and much more, are now available, as are Spikes Flex Books, Value Plans, and group and hospitality options for the 2023 season. Ticket packages are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

