D'Astous Delivers Record Breaking Overtime Game Winner

Toledo, Ohio - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scores the game winning goal 8:12 into overtime as he breaks the league record for playoff goals in a single season with 18 as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Toledo Walleye 5-4 to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals best of 7 series.

Tyler Penner gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he redirected a Nate Clurman shot 10:23 into the first period. Toledo's Randy Gazzola tied it up with 32 seconds left in the period. Both teams had 11 shots in the first periods.

Both teams scored 2 goals in the second period. Brandon Hawkins gave the Walleye a 2-1 lead 4:16 in. Utah's Ben Tardif tied the game on a wraparound 10:08 in. Toledo retook the lead 15:15 in as Brett McKenzie scored with 2 seconds left on a power play. Utah retied the game as Kyle Pouncy scored on a centering pass from Dakota Raabe 16:35 in. The game was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

Dylan Fitze gave Utah a 4-3 lead as he scored from the right circle 6:22 into the third period. McKenzie tied it up with his 2nd of the game 15:22 in. The score was tied after regulation.

Utah outshot Toledo 9 to 2 in overtime. Toledo's Josh Dickinson got called for a hooking penalty 7:55 into OT. 17 seconds later D'Astous made history as he scored on a one-timer in the right circle to set a new league record with his 18th playoff goal. It's his 4th game winning goal of the playoffs.

Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist as he leads the league with 28 playoff points (5 goals, 23 assists). Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner and Dakota Raabe were each a +3 for the Grizz, who have scored 36 games in their last 8 games.

Trent Miner saved 35 of 39 to earn his 7th win of the playoffs. Toledo's Billy Christopoulos saved 29 of 34 in the loss.

Game 2 is on Saturday night at 5:35 pm at Huntington Center. Utah returns to Maverik Center for games 3-4 on May 24 and 27 and if necessary game 5 on May 28. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - GWG 8:12 into overtime.

Brett McKenzie (Toledo) - 2 goals.

Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 1 goal, +3.

MOST GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

18 - Charle-Edourd D'Astous, Utah 2022

17 - J.F. Boutin, Peoria, 2000

- Blaine Moore, Richmond, 1995

16 - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland, 2019

- Mark Deazeley, Toledo, 1994

- Rod Taylor, Hampton Roads, 1992

- Dave Flanagan, Hampton Roads, 1991

MOST POWER-PLAY GOALS, ONE PLAYOFF YEAR

11 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah, 2022

9 - Chris Minard, Alaska, 2006

8 - Greger Hanson, Allen, 2016

